Investigation Into Fatal Crash At 2700 West Loop South Houston, Texas

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 2700 West Loop South (West Interstate Highway 610 South) about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (June 7).

The female pedestrian, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officer G. Anderson reported:

The victim was attempting to cross the freeway when she was struck by a gray GMC Yukon XL. The driver of the Yukon remained at the scene and was questioned and released.

Currently, there are no charges in this incident, pending further investigation.

