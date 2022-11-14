Internal factors driving Polish CPI will not disappear soon, says c.banker Tyrowicz

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) building in Warsaw, Poland, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

WARSAW (Reuters) – Internal factors driving inflation in Poland will not fade in the coming months, although external factors are expected to do so, central banker Joanna Tyrowicz told private broadcaster Biznes24 on Monday. “It is possible to expect that the part of inflation which comes from external factors will slowly fade away but… the internal factors driving inflation will not fade away in the near future,” she said.