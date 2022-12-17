Interested In Meme Coins? Here Are Three That Could Boost Your … – Analytics Insight



Meme coins, like most crypto categories, are an attractive type of crypto notable for their massive utility and comedic nature. Meme coins are primarily based on popular Internet memes and events, and as such, most of their attractiveness comes from the work of influencers and FOMO. For a long time, meme coins have been frowned upon by certain members of the cryptocurrency industry for their apparent lack of use cases and real-life applications. However, all of that is changing with the dawn of the new era of meme coins that seek to follow in the footsteps of industry-leading meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

A prominent example of this new-age meme coin is the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an Ethereum-based meme coin that introduces never before seen features within the cryptocurrency industry, such as a lack of transaction taxes. The token looks set to become a valuable asset in the current climate and has raised over $11 million in presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most attractive meme coins within the industry at the moment. This piece discusses why the token could be a valuable investment alongside industry-leading meme coins, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB), in the current climate.



Dogecoin (DOGE): The Original Meme Coin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is the world’s largest meme coin by market cap and the original meme coin. The token is responsible for the recent meme coin movement within the cryptocurrency industry, and its success has sparked the introduction of several meme coins within the industry. Notable names include Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Akita Inu (AKITA).

As a top ten cryptocurrency by market cap, Dogecoin (DOGE) stock is listed on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, including Binance, Coinbase, Huobi Global, and BIlaxy. The token is notable for low transaction costs and fast transaction speeds. It is reportedly faster and more efficient at handling transactions than several industry-leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Shiba Inu (SHIB): A Pathfinder Coin

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an industry-leading cryptocurrency ranked within the top twenty cryptocurrencies by market cap within the cryptocurrency industry. Within the meme coin industry, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is second only to Dogecoin (DOGE), the world’s largest meme coin by market cap. The token plays an integral role in an ecosystem that seeks to foster decentralized community building, interaction, and collaboration within the cryptocurrency industry. It supports and powers the ecosystem, as well as facilitates several crypto operations, including network governance, user interaction, and payment fees.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is emerging as a viable option for long-term cryptocurrency investment within the cryptocurrency industry, thanks to its immense utility. The token is listed on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A New Type of Meme Coin



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an attractive meme currency that has been attracting a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry for several reasons. The token boasts several impressive features, such as a massive supply of about one billion tokens and a lack of transaction taxes. These features make it ideal for everyday transactions within the industry, and with no extra charge incurred, the token could quickly become a trader favorite within the industry.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and has sold over $11 million. However, it is gradually approaching the end of its presale, meaning the window of opportunity is gradually closing. For more information on the Big Eyes Coin presale, click below – and use discount code BIGG2861 for BIG bonuses and extras!



