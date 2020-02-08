Inmate, Orso Wesley Who Walked Away from Male Community Reentry Facility in Los Angeles Apprehended in Inglewood, California

LOS ANGELES, CA (STL.News) Special Agents from California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Office of Correctional Safety, Special Services Unit, Fugitive Apprehension Team, and local law enforcement, apprehended Orso Wesley, 34, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

On Saturday, February 8, at approximately 12:25 a.m., special agents from CDCR’s OCS and officers from Inglewood Police Department, after following investigative leads, located Wesley in a vehicle along with two other occupants

Wesley was transported to California Institution for Men in Chino without incident, and the case will be referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Wesley was received by CDCR from Los Angeles County on March 28, 2017, with a five-year, second-strike sentence for second-degree robbery. Orso was transferred from Calipatria State Prison to the MCRP on Nov. 14, 2019. He was scheduled to be released to parole this December.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

