Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on May 21 was:

Amy Lillian Tamaska, 41, of Desert Hot Springs, CA, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Tamaska faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Tamaska was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI Transnational Organized Crime West Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-101.

Lisa Marie Fish, 38, of Worden, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fish faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. If convicted of the firearms crime, Fish faces a minimum mandatory five years to life consecutive to any other sentence. Fish was released pending further proceedings. The FBI Transnational Organized Crime West Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-101.

Appearing on a criminal complaint on May 21 was:

Johnathon Scott Cooper, 33, address unknown, on charges of possession of an unregistered silencer. If convicted of the most crime, Cooper faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Cooper was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

