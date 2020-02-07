Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) –The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Feb. 4 was:

Joshua Daniel Baker, 33, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Baker faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Baker was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

This case is part of Project Guardian, a Department of Justice initiative launched in the fall of 2019 to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws. Through Project Guardian, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Montana is working to enhance coordination of its federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement partners in investigating and prosecuting gun crimes. In addition, Project Guardian supports information sharing and taking action when individuals are denied a firearm purchase by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for mental health reasons or because they are a prohibited person.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE