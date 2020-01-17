Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on Jan. 13 was:

Tyler James Fleming, 37, of Billings, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fleming faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Fleming was detained pending further proceedings. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-03.

Kimberly Rosamond Fanslau, 39, of Charlotte, MI, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and heroin and possession with intent to distribute meth and heroin. If convicted of the most serious crime, Fanslau faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Fanslau was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-121.

Anthony Shoulderblade, 32, of Lame Deer, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and use/discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence. If convicted of the most serious crime, Shoulderblade faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the assault charge and a consecutive minimum mandatory 10 years, $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the discharge of a firearm charge. Shoulderblade was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-53.

Appearing on Jan. 14 was:

Charles Eyre, 60, a transient, on charges of possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Eyre faces a minimum mandatory 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Eyre was released pending further proceedings. The Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 19-145.

Jolson Hubert Bearcomesout, 39, of Lame Deer, on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury. If convicted of the most serious crime, Bearcomesout faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Bearcomesout was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Indian Affairs Investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-02.

Appearing on Jan. 16 was:

Justice Price Stiltner, 21, of Billings, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Stiltner faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Stiltner was detained pending further proceedings. The case was investigated by the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. Pacer case reference. 20-05.

Appearing in Great Falls before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston and pleading not guilty on Jan. 14 was:

Eric Shawn Roasting Stick, 37, of Box Elder, on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse by habitual offender. If convicted of the most serious crime, Roasting Stick faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Roasting Stick was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. Pacer case reference. 20-01.

If any of the above cases are of interest to your media organization and the community it serves, we encourage you to monitor the progress of the case regularly through the U.S. District Court calendar and the PACER system.

