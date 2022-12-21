Inflation vs growth divide widens over rate trajectory

Two constituent blocs of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) at India’s central bank appear to be on slightly different tracks on the appropriate policy stance for the immediate future, with the panel’s external members signalling the need for a pause in interest-rate increases even as their Mint Road counterparts favoured continuing with an approach that puts inflation restraint ahead of any other goal.

External members believe that the worsening economic conditions, influenced by the global slowdown and past rate increases since early summer, require the MPC to pause and assess conditions before continuing on the path of further rate tightening, minutes of the last MPC show.

But the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brigade, led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is of the view that lowering the guard at this point may cause the central bank to trail the curve, as it were, if inflation remains stubbornly above the target level.

Hence, the in-house MPC members seem to be in favour of a stance that envisages pushing rates higher.

“Considering the elevated inflation levels, especially the stickiness in core inflation, further calibrated monetary policy action is warranted to contain a build-up in underlying inflationary pressures, keep inflation expectations anchored, and bring inflation closer to the target rate of 4% over the medium term,” Governor Das wrote in the minutes.

“There is no room for complacency and the battle against inflation is not over. This necessitates a constant vigil on prices.”

The MPC this month voted for a smaller 35-basis-point rise in the repo rate to 6.25%, its fifth increase this year, as inflation thought initially to be transient turned sticky.

A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.

Not in Lockstep

Central banks across the world are raising rates sharply, and talking about the need to persist with tight monetary policy to contain inflation at a four-decade high. By contrast, Indian policy makers believe they need not mimic the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England with the pace of rate tightening, although the broad policy direction hasn’t differed from what’s being followed by central banks on either side of the Atlantic.

“Much of the impact of this large front-loaded monetary policy action is yet to be felt in the real economy,” said JR Varma, an independent member of the MPC and a professor at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). “I believe that 6.25% itself very likely overshoots the repo rate needed to achieve price stability, and poses an unwarranted risk to economic growth.”

India’s inflation has been above the 4% target and has remained above the upper tolerance band of 6% for three quarters in a row, forcing the central bank to give an explanation to the Centre on the breach – and the steps being taken to remedy the breach.

Pricing pressures may be easing due to tightening, but there are concerns of potential second-order effects. So, reversing the trajectory now could cause a price spiral again.

Premature Celebrations?

“Should the incoming information indicate that the recent small easing of inflation is transient rather than the onset of a durable downturn, the MPC should be prepared to respond appropriately in order to achieve the desired inflation objective,” deputy governor MD Patra wrote in the minutes. “MPC needs to see a decisive decline in inflation over a series of monthly readings before it shifts stance, which would otherwise be premature.”