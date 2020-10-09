Indiana: Niles, Clarence Bonds Sentenced To 71 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Clarence Bonds, 36, of Niles, Michigan was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his plea of guilty to transporting a firearm in interstate commerce knowing that a felony offense would be committed with it, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Bonds was sentenced to 71 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, Mr. Bonds was on federal supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute crack cocaine when he bought a .45 caliber handgun in Michigan. Mr. Bonds brought the gun from Niles, Michigan to South Bend, where he was caught with it while a passenger in a car stopped by police. Mr. Bonds has multiple prior convictions, including several for weapons-related offenses.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department. The case was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly E. Donnelly.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE