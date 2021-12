INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb and state health officials will host a media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG

Chief Medical Officer Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP

WHEN:

2:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 29

WHERE:

Indiana Government Center South

Conference Rm C

302 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204