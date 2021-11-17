19.7 C
Indiana Governor statement on public health emergency

By Maryam Shah
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Gov. Eric J. Holcomb offered the following statement.

“When extending the last state public health emergency for another 30 days, I asked my team to bring me a plan that would allow us to wind it down responsibly.  They have presented me a plan that identifies three key items that must be preserved if I am to responsibly allow the state public health emergency to expire.

To carry this out, I am working with Senator Bray and Speaker Huston to consider passing three key statutory changes to continue protecting Hoosiers by allowing for the continuation of enhanced federal matching funds for Medicaid expenditures, the continuation of the enhanced benefit for those receiving federal food assistance and extend the ability to efficiently vaccinate our 5- to 11-year-olds.”

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

