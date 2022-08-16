Indiana Governor Holcomb Public Schedule for Aug. 17

Gov. Holcomb Public Schedule for Aug. 17
(STL.News) Wednesday, Aug. 17: Gov. Holcomb will attend the OneZone Chamber of Commerce August luncheon.
WHO:
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Ranjit Puthran, board chair, OneZone Chamber of Commerce
Jack Russell, president and CEO, OneZone Chamber of Commerce
WHAT:
Gov. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat.
WHEN:
11:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 17
Gov. Holcomb will speak around 12:00 p.m.
WHERE:
Ritz Charles
12156 North Meridian St.
Carmel, IN 46032
