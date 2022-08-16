Politics

Indiana Governor Holcomb Public Schedule for Aug. 17

August 16, 2022
Maryam Shah

Gov. Holcomb Public Schedule for Aug. 17

(STL.News) Wednesday, Aug. 17: Gov. Holcomb will attend the OneZone Chamber of Commerce August luncheon.

WHO:
Gov. Eric Holcomb
Ranjit Puthran, board chair, OneZone Chamber of Commerce
Jack Russell, president and CEO, OneZone Chamber of Commerce

WHAT:
Gov. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat.

WHEN:
11:30 a.m. EDT, Wednesday, Aug. 17
Gov. Holcomb will speak around 12:00 p.m.

WHERE:
Ritz Charles
12156 North Meridian St.
Carmel, IN 46032

Read more about Indiana:

  1. Indiana Governor Statement on the overruling of Roe v. Wade
  2. Indiana Governor Holcomb calls a Special Session
  3. Indiana Governor Announces Redden DOL Commissioner