Indiana Governor Holcomb calls a Special Session

Gov. Holcomb calls a Special Session to return $1 Billion to Hoosier Taxpayers

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed a proclamation calling a special session for the General Assembly to convene on July 6, 2022, to take action on his plan to return more than $1 billion of state reserves to Hoosier taxpayers.

“This is the fastest, fairest and most efficient way to return taxpayers’ hard-earned money during a time of economic strain,” said Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana’s economy is growing and with more than $1 billion of revenue over current projections, Hoosier taxpayers deserve to have their money responsibly returned. I’m happy to be able to take this first step and look forward to signing this plan into law as soon as possible.”

Each taxpayer would collect about $225 in addition to $125 Hoosiers are currently receiving from the state’s automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). All told, each eligible Hoosier would receive about $350; a married couple filing jointly would receive about \$700.