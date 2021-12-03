Politics

Indiana Governor Announces Judicial Appointment of Tiffany Vivo

December 3, 2021
Maryam Shah

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Tiffany Vivo as his appointment for Marion County Circuit Court.

Vivo has served as a magistrate in the Marion County Superior Court Family Relations Division since January 2021.  Prior to that, she served as a magistrate in the Circuit Court handling family law matters.  She also served four years as Commissioner from 2011 to 2014 while maintaining a private practice.

Vivo earned an undergraduate degree and law degree from Valparaiso University.

She will be sworn in on a date to be determined.