Indiana Governor Announces Judicial Appointment of Tiffany Vivo

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced Tiffany Vivo as his appointment for Marion County Circuit Court.

Vivo has served as a magistrate in the Marion County Superior Court Family Relations Division since January 2021. Prior to that, she served as a magistrate in the Circuit Court handling family law matters. She also served four years as Commissioner from 2011 to 2014 while maintaining a private practice.

Vivo earned an undergraduate degree and law degree from Valparaiso University.

She will be sworn in on a date to be determined.