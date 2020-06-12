Indiana Gov. Holcomb to Provide Updates in the Fight Against COVID-19

(STL.News) – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, the Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host a virtual media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.

WHO: Gov. Holcomb

State Health Commissioner Kristina Box, M.D., FACOG

Department of Workforce Development Commissioner Fred Payne

Bureau of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Peter Lacy

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET, Friday, June 12

Media outlets that wish to broadcast the press conference live are encouraged to use the high quality livestream.

