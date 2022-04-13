Indiana Flags to be flown at half-staff for Jerry Lee Hancock

Governor Eric Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in Lawrence County to honor the life of Jerry Lee Hancock, Sr., the former mayor of Mitchell. Hancock was elected mayor of Mitchell in 1967. He served for 32 years as was the longest-serving mayor in Lawrence County.

Flags should be flown at half-staff in Lawrence County from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, April 14. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Lawrence County to lower their flags.