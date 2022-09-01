Indiana Flags at Half-Staff to Honor Jackson Wright

Gov. Holcomb Directs Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff to Honor U.S. Marine

INDIANAPOLIS (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Friday, Sept. 2. Gov. Holcomb also asks businesses and residents in Huntington County to lower their flags to half-staff on Friday to honor Sgt. Wright and his service.

