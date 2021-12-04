India – Farmers Will Not Call Off Stir

Farmers Won’t Call Off Stir, Crucial Farmer Unions Meet Concludes

INDIA (STL.News)A five-member committee formed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold talks with the Centre. The chosen five – Yudhavir Singh (UP), Shiv Kumar Kakka (MP), Balbir Rajewal (Punjab), Ashok Dhawale (Maha), Gurnam Singh Chadhuni (Haryana), will be empowered to hold talks with the government on behalf of the farmers’ union. The SKM will hold its next meeting on December 7 and discuss further courses of action.

SOURCE: India TODAY via YouTube