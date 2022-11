Imbalanced!In most countries, wealth inequality decreased from the beginning of the 21st century. But the 2008 global financial crisis had a negative impact on the attempt to close wealth gains. The share of global wealth held by the wealthiest 1% rose to 46% in 2021 from 43% in 2008. Here’s how the countries stack up in terms of maximum wealth inequality. (Source: Statista | TOI)