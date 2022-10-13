IMF's Georgieva: UK fiscal policy should not undermine BOE monetary policy



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she had discussed the importance of policy coherence with the British finance minister and central bank governor.

U.K. fiscal policy should not undermine the Bank of England’s monetary policy, Georgieva said at a press conference at this week’s annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank.