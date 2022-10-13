Finance

IMF's Georgieva: UK fiscal policy should not undermine BOE monetary policy

October 13, 2022
Hattie Francis

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, speaks at a conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday said she had discussed the importance of policy coherence with the British finance minister and central bank governor.

U.K. fiscal policy should not undermine the Bank of England’s monetary policy, Georgieva said at a press conference at this week’s annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank.