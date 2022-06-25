Illinois: Rudy Guerrero Convicted of Money Laundering

Illinois Man, Rudy Guerrero Convicted of Money Laundering

A Stickney, Illinois, man was convicted on Thursday, by a federal jury sitting in Lexington, of one count of money laundering.

After 3.5 hours of deliberations, following a two-day trial, the jury convicted 37-year old Rudy Guerrero of the charge.

The indictment alleged a promotional money laundering scheme, amongst eight defendants, and included criminal activities in Lexington and Chicago, during the conspiracy. According to testimony at trial, Guerrero delivered bulk cash drug proceeds on three separate occasions within a week. The proceeds totaled approximately $450,000 and were intended to further the drug trafficking activities of the larger criminal organization. The money laundering scheme involved the conversion of bulk cash to cryptocurrency, for transfer to other conspirators based in Mexico.

Guerrero was indicted in December 2021.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the conviction.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Bradbury.

Guerrero will appear for sentencing on October 3, 2022. He faces up to up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000. However, the Court must consider the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the applicable federal sentencing statutes before imposing a sentence.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today