Illinois Governor – IDOT conference returns May 9 and 10

Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward: Longtime IDOT conference returns May 9 and 10

Springfield, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting the 31st “Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward” conference on May 9 and 10 at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield. The longtime conference hosted by IDOT’s Office of Business and Workforce Diversity provides female- and minority-owned businesses with opportunities to make connections and develop skills to grow and succeed.

“Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward is one of the premiere events in the state for our contracting community to build relationships and open the door to participate on projects,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Thanks to the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program and unprecedented investments happening at the federal level, there has never been a better time to be involved in the transportation industry. Under Governor JB Pritzker, IDOT is committed to making its projects more diverse and inclusive. The information at this conference can be life-changing for you and your business.”

Over two days, Today’s Challenge, Tomorrow’s Reward offers workshops to build skills, seminars on best practices as well as networking opportunities for firms and contractors wanting to do business with the state through the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program.

Conference topics will include how to become DBE certified, work category expansion, funding, training opportunities, “getting paid,” and bridge bundling. Industry leaders and IDOT staff will be leading sessions as well on how to bid on, participate and deliver projects. Speakers include former Chicago Bears Team Chaplain Ray McElroy and WSP USA Vice President for Diversity & Inclusion Tanya Adams.

The event is attended by subcontractors and prime contractors in construction, trucking, engineering and other consulting services. Visit idot.illinois.gov or click here for registration information and other details. The conference will be held in-person, with details on virtual options to be shared soon.

A block of rooms is available for a discounted rate at the Crowne Plaza Hotel until May 3. Walk-ins are welcome during the conference.