Illinois Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton Engage Community Stakeholders to Reiterate Safety Message

Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton Engage Community Stakeholders to Reiterate Safety Message to At-Risk Residents

(STL.News) – Among the administration’s ongoing efforts to keep all Illinois residents safe, Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton are releasing a set of video messages and radio announcements through the ‘All In Illinois’ initiative that focus on the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in communities of color.

The spots feature key influencers from black and brown communities who reiterate the need to practice social distancing and take protective measures to stay healthy as well as remind Illinoisans in our most vulnerable communities that we are all in this together.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate, but it does have a disproportionate impact on black and brown communities across our state and nation that have experienced decades of institutional inequities and obstacles,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The threat to your safety is real, and I urge you to take this seriously. Practice social distancing, cover your face when in crowded spaces and stay in as much as you can. If we all do our part, we will defeat this virus — together.”

The radio and video announcements include messages from:

• Tania Cordova, Founder and Director, Ser el Cambio (Video in English and Spanish, Radio in English and Spanish)

• Pastor Chris Harris, Bright Star Church Chicago (Video, Radio)

• Juan Huerta, Community Relations Director, City of Springfield (Radio in English and Spanish)

• J. Ivy, award-winning poet and recording artist (Video, Radio)

• Tiffany Mathis, CEO,Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois (Video, Radio)

• Reverend Otis Moss III, Trinity United Church of Christ, Chicago (Video)

Lt. Gov. Stratton has also recorded social media videos speaking directly to the African American and Latino communities in Illinois.

“Black and brown communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic because so many are considered to be essential workers who are often more exposed and are at greater risk,” said Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton. “We are grateful to the community influencers whose powerful voices help reiterate how important it is to continue to practice social distancing, to wash your hands, to wear a mask or face covering in public, and to get tested. Community influencers are critical in assisting Governor Pritzker and I to spread the word, asking all Illinoisans to join us and be all in for Illinois.”

The All in Illinois initiative unites residents across the state and reminds everyone that we are all in this together. Gov. Pritzker launched the statewide initiative in early April to promote safety practices and provide support for Illinoisans during the global pandemic that has upended daily life.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE