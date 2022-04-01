iGaming in the United States is Booming – Here’s Why

(STL.News) Across the globe, the iGaming industry is experiencing exponential growth, and America is the epicenter. There is an explosion of gaming sites offering access anywhere and anytime using mobile devices and desktops. It has become so easy to play, and sites like time2play.com are working hard to ensure punters can play safely. But just why has there been so much growth in the US specifically?

The Pandemic

Over the last two years, the world has been plagued by a global pandemic that saw people confined to their houses. Life moved from physical to virtual with the internet offering a lifeline for shopping and delivering essentials. Social platforms exploded as people kept in touch with friends and family they were not allowed to meet in person. Streaming apps saw a surge in subscriptions, and with many people unable to work from home and just forced to stay in lockdown, television and gaming were seen as a great way to pass the time, leading to a massive spike in iGaming.

Sports Betting Legalized

America has some of the strictest laws when it comes to gambling; in fact, in many states, it has remained illegal until recently. Many attempts were made to legalize gambling, but not much progress was made until May 2018, when the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of allowing sports betting. This was monumental and immediately uptake as citizens rushed to place their bets. In addition, the ruling added weight to the legalization of other gambling and, more importantly, removed the need for underground and unregulated sites. Now legalized and registered, millions in legal revenue are coming back into the economy, and an estimated $150 billion has been lost by unscrupulous and illegal sites.

Other Forms of Gambling Legalized

Many draconian laws were being challenged on a state-by-state basis, and Philadelphia, as one example, saw gambling online legalized in 2017. This opened the market to providers that previously could not operate there. Some were established casinos expanding their coverage, whereas others were new startups keen to get in on the action. This is not the only state to see new regulations, as many other states realized they could not keep up with their limitations and overhauled and legalized their stance on online gaming. However, PA has done so well in attracting investment from across the world that they now have the number one ranking when it comes to revenue from iGaming. Financial input from influential gambling operators is enormous and set to continue.

The Convenience Factor

The pandemic also showed gamers what could be experienced without leaving home. Although many were glad to return to everyday life when restrictions were removed, some benefits are set to stay. For example, it seems people love the convenience of being able to shop and eat online with parcels and food delivered to the door. Of course, all this was possible before, but it reinforced how much people love being at home. Gaming is no different; people realize that they can play games from the comfort of the sofa. Although land-based casinos have their place, unless you are talking about the glitz and glamor of the Las Vegas strip, most people really cannot be bothered to go out when they can gamble from home, on their phone at a time that suits them.

Finally, the speed with which technology has advanced has meant that the online gaming experience is better than ever before. It has become an immersive arena that offers much enjoyment to players no matter what gaming they are taking part in.