If you smell this in your home, you might have roaches

(STL.News) Cockroaches are the less pleasant matter when talking about pest infestation. They can be detected easily, are difficult to eliminate, and carry lots of pathogenic bacteria. So, what are the roach smell and other signs of their presence in your residential place?

What cockroaches are?

Most people are familiar with the appearance of these pests. Insects are divided into several species to differentiate them, but all of them have similar structures of paws and the traces they leave including droppings, egg cases, etc.

In the USA there are spread three the most common species:

Oriental American German

The first two commonly settle in places with cooler air, like basements.

Visual difference

Their color varies from light brown to black. Depending on the kind they can be smaller and thinner (usually, they are lighter in color), or bigger and thicker (dark brown or black). The color also depends on what age the individual is – the ones older have darker colors of their chitin. So if you noticed something similar it’s the right moment to use an ultrasonic pest repeller designed to relieve you from this issue.

Do roaches have a smell?

You can discover the infestation in another way than visually. It is often possible to smell when a pest infestation begins and develops. The smell of cockroach infestation is often described as a hard, moldy smell. And the longer they inhabit a premise, the stronger this odor becomes.

When a house is full of these parasites the smell begins to spread all over the space. There’s a lot to bother about if getting that whiff in the kitchen, or on particular products.

Where does the smell come from?

This unpleasant odor is produced by the cockroaches to communicate with each other. The strong oily odor pests use to attract each other to build the colony. They produce specific pheromones for this purpose, and exactly this odor people smell. The more the cockroach smell is disgusting to people, the more it is attractive to insects. The most strong and disagreeable whiff the Oriental roaches have.

How to deal with it?

If you are going to search for how to get rid of roach smell, let’s say it’s almost impossible to do it on your own. It’s not safe to consume the “marked” products too. The pathogen roaches carry on their paws and transmit with their gut bacteria.

The premise needs to be promptly treated and aerated. The severe infestation requires the involvement of extermination services. Though, if the first signs you noticed are light and you are going to eliminate them on your own, be attentive to other traces indicating the parasites in your house.

Other signals to consider

The smell of cockroach infestation is not the only way to identify their appearance. Be attentive to check out the zones the most comfortable for roaches to live in. They like when it’s warm, and there’s free access to any water. Even in the case of cool air, moisture is the most important condition of their existence.

Waste products

Look for their waste products first. They leave feces very similar to the particles of brewed coffee. Easily visible, they are left everywhere where roaches live. It’s mostly dark places with a lot of gaps or cracks, so the individuals were able to hide easily and quickly.

Because of their chitin exterior, they need to shed it from time to time in the process of growth. So finding such traces may signify that pests are living and successfully developing their colony in your residence.

Offspring

Knowing the answer to “what do roaches smell like?” you can find the egg cases they leave. They look like small oval amber-colored chitin boxes. The small individuals with dark-amber backs and black-colored heads are young representatives.

Prevention

If you do not have any breeding ground for these pests close to your home, it’s easier to avoid the invasion than try to fight them.

Can roaches smell food?

Yes! The insects have a strong sense of smell, so they can be attracted by various smells a person usually finds unpleasant. They like old grease, rotten food, exceptionally meat, and sweet leftovers. Bread or cookie crumbs are also a good thing for them to try, furthermore, they are easier to find on the floor under furnishing and other hidden places you do not clean often.

So if you understand that you have a risk of inviting such annoying guests, it’s better to clean up often. As the kitchen is the best place, pay particular attention to the condition of your stove and other places where grease and crumbs can accumulate. Never leave the veggies and fruits for long, as this way you can attract other pests too.

Water issue

Even if there’s no food for roaches left, it’s not critical for them. They can survive for weeks without it, but water is a crucial need.

Everything leaked, wet, moist, and poured is the best invitation. It works for both outside the house and inside areas. That’s why they appear in kitchens, bathrooms, and basements the most commonly. So take care of maintenance in time, and don’t leave containers with liquids opened (works as a supplementary option while eliminating too).

Extermination

Whatever difficulty it is, it's possible to dispose of this problem if you have already found yourself in such a situation. First, what you can do immediately is an intensive clean-up and maintenance of all the leaking pipes. For some time you'll need to keep everything dry, even the sink needs to be wiped dry after every usage (or at least at night, when the pests are the most active).

If nothing was a success, use the pest control services which provide a complex treatment.

To sum up, the main question: “What do cockroaches smell like?” – is one of the first signs to take into consideration. Its specific nature allows identifying the pests before visual evidence, so helps to start the elimination faster.