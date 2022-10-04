If Credit Suisse collapses, will it bring more volatility to the crypto market? Watch The Market Report – Cointelegraph

On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss if the potential collapse of the Credit Suisse bank could bring more volatility in the crypto market.

To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:

BTC price still not at ‘max pain’

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week in a precarious place as global macro instability dictates the mood. After sealing a weekly close just inches above $19,000, the largest cryptocurrency still lacks direction as nerves heighten over the resilience of the global financial system. Europe still seems to be at the top of everyone’s minds as the latest news about the potential collapse of major global banks, particularly Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, looms overhead. What impact would this have on the cryptocurrency market, and could this give Bitcoin its time to shine, or will this and other macro factors force the price lower than we’ve previously seen? With everything going on in the financial world at the moment, it seems like this bear market is shaping up to be unlike any other.

Robert Kiyosaki calls Bitcoin a ‘buying opportunity’ as US dollar surges

Robert Kiyosaki, businessman and best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has called BTC, silver and gold a “buying opportunity” amid the strengthening United States dollar and continued interest rate hikes. He suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve could start to pivot and drop interest rates as soon as January 2023, which could lead to Bitcoin and other commodity price reversals. Could this be a huge buying opportunity? Our experts analyze the situation.

Market expert Marcel Pechman then carefully examines the Bitcoin and Ether (ETH) markets. Are the current market conditions bullish or bearish? What is the outlook for the next few months? Pechman is here to break it down. The experts also go over some market news to bring you up-to-date on the latest regarding the top two cryptocurrencies.

Lastly, we’ve got insights from Cointelegraph Markets Pro, a platform for crypto traders who want to stay one step ahead of the market. Our analysts use Cointelegraph Markets Pro to identify two altcoins that stood out this week: Stay tuned to find out which ones.

