Iconic silks in the Grand National

(STL.News) Few sporting events capture the imagination quite like the Grand National. Aintree has delivered some of racing’s most unforgettable moments, and many of those scenes are etched into memory not just because of the horses and riders involved, but also the distinctive colors they carried to glory.

From the instantly recognizable hoops of JP McManus to the legendary maroon and yellow diamond of Red Rum, the race has a rich history of iconic silks. And as always, the build-up for punters and fans involves poring over horse racing odds as they try to pick out the next set of famous colors to be immortalized.

Trevor Hemmings – Green, yellow, and white

Trevor Hemmings’ green-and-yellow-checked silks with white sleeves became iconic as they were carried to Grand National glory three times in 10 years. His first winner came via the Ruby Walsh/Willie Mullins combination with Hedgehunter in 2005 before Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2013) added their names to the honor roll.

Three winners, three different trainers — a remarkable feat. Although Hemmings passed away aged 86 in 2021, his colors continue to feature on the racecourse, albeit less frequently, and remain instantly recognizable to National aficionados.

Noel le Mare – Maroon with a yellow horizontal diamond

Few silks hold more prestige at Aintree than those of Noel le Mare. His maroon jacket adorned with a yellow horizontal diamond is inseparable from the legend of Red Rum. The great horse won the National three times in the 1970s, becoming the only triple winner of the race and earning a permanent place in racing folklore.

Red Rum’s ashes were scattered at the finishing line at Aintree — an enduring tribute to the most famous horse in National history and the iconic colors he carried.

JP McManus – Green and gold hoops

One of the most successful modern-day owners, JP McManus, has seen his famous green and gold hoops reach the Grand National winner’s enclosure three times. His first came in 2010 with Don’t Push It, the day AP McCoy finally banished one of the biggest omissions from his glittering CV.

In 2021, history was made again when Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the National aboard Minella Times. And in 2024, I Am Maximus ended Mullins’ two-decade wait for a second win in the race. With several contenders likely to run again in April, his colors are set to feature prominently in the Grand National betting once more.

Gigginstown House Stud – Burgundy with white star

If Red Rum defined the 1970s, then Tiger Roll laid claim to being the National’s modern icon. Running in the burgundy silks with white star of Gigginstown House Stud, the diminutive but fierce gelding won in 2018 and 2019, becoming the first horse since Red Rum to win back-to-back Nationals.

The Michael O’Leary operation first lifted the trophy in 2016 with Rule The World, but it was Tiger Roll who cemented their status in Aintree history. Denied the chance to chase a hat-trick due to COVID-19 and disagreements over handicapping, he remains one of the most popular steeplechasers in living memory.

