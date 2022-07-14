Ian N. Merideth Sentenced for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Centralia Man, Ian N. Merideth Sentenced to 240 Months for Illegal Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Ian N. Merideth, 38, of Centralia, Illinois, was sentenced today in federal court to 20 years in prison for Possession of a Stolen Firearm and being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Merideth received a $500 fine and was ordered to pay $200 in special assessment fees.

Following his release, he will spend three years on supervised release. According to court documents, Merideth was sentenced following a series of criminal acts that occurred on July 9, 2021.

Merideth admitted that on July 9, 2021, he burglarized a home in Hoffman, Illinois, taking seven firearms including a Weihrauch .357 revolver. Later that same day, Wamac Officer Muechenheim stopped Merideth and attempted to arrest him for an outstanding arrest warrant. Merideth, a convicted felon, retrieved the stolen Weihrauch .357 revolver and fired four rounds at Officer Muechenheim.

Attempted Murder charges against Merideth remain pending in Clinton County Circuit Court.

This case was investigated by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Wamac Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Hudson.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today