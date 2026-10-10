Hurricane Isaias Leaves 900,000 Without Power

GULF COAST – October 10, 2026 (STL.News) Hurricane Isaias struck Florida’s Gulf Coast Friday night as a Category 2 hurricane, bringing destructive winds, coastal flooding and widespread power outages before weakening as it moved inland through Alabama. More than 911,000 electricity customers across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia were without power early Saturday, the Associated Press said, as emergency crews began assessing damage and forecasters warned of continued flooding and severe weather.

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Isaias made landfall near Destin, Florida, at approximately 8:30 p.m. Central Time Friday, October 9, with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph.

The hurricane weakened rapidly after crossing the coastline, but heavy rainfall, flash flooding, fallen trees and the possibility of tornadoes remained serious concerns throughout the southeastern United States.

Reuters reported Saturday that two people had died in incidents involving falling trees in Florida and Alabama.

The storm’s effects extended well beyond the immediate landfall area, disrupting transportation, damaging electrical infrastructure and leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without electricity.

Hurricane Isaias Strikes Florida’s Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center issued an official tropical cyclone update at 8:30 p.m. CDT Friday confirming that Isaias had crossed the Florida coastline near Destin.

At landfall, the hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and an estimated minimum central pressure of 971 millibars. It moved north at about 19 mph.

Those conditions placed Isaias within Category 2 on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

The National Hurricane Center also documented powerful wind gusts across the Florida Panhandle.

A WeatherFlow station near Santa Rosa Sound recorded a 116 mph gust, with sustained winds of 91 mph. A WeatherSTEM station near Pensacola reported a 100 mph gust and 63 mph sustained winds.

Coastal water levels also rose substantially as the hurricane approached.

A National Ocean Service gauge at Panama City Beach measured water approximately 5.6 feet above mean higher high water, a tidal reference level. The National Hurricane Center described the reading as an approximation of inundation in the area.

Strong winds, elevated coastal waters, and heavy rainfall created dangerous conditions along the northern Gulf Coast.

Roads in Destin flooded, while fallen trees, electrical lines and debris created hazards in Pensacola and surrounding communities.

The Associated Press reported that the storm tore a roof off an inn in Pensacola.

Some counties in the Florida Panhandle temporarily suspended emergency response operations Friday night because weather conditions were too dangerous for personnel to operate safely.

Hurricane Isaias – More Than 911,000 Customers Without Power

One of the most widespread consequences of Hurricane Isaias was widespread power outages across multiple states.

The Associated Press reported that more than 911,000 electricity customers in Florida, Alabama and Georgia were without power early Saturday, citing outage-monitoring data.

The figure represents the number of customer accounts without service during that reporting period, not a final total for the hurricane.

Reuters published a separate Saturday report estimating that about 800,000 customers across the three states lacked electricity.

The difference reflects separate reporting snapshots as conditions changed and utility companies began restoring service.

Electricity customer counts refer to utility accounts rather than individual people. A single residential account may serve multiple occupants, while commercial accounts can represent businesses and other facilities.

As a result, the number of people affected by electricity interruptions may be much higher than the number of reported customer outages.

Fallen trees, damaged power lines, flooded roads and other storm-related hazards complicated restoration work.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said approximately 16,000 utility line workers had been mobilized or prepared to assist with the response.

Restoring service requires crews to inspect damaged electrical equipment, remove debris, and determine whether they can complete repairs safely.

Extended power outages can disrupt refrigeration, communications, medical equipment, fuel availability and commercial operations.

For businesses along the Gulf Coast, electrical interruptions added to the challenges created by flooding, property damage and transportation disruptions.

Hurricane Isaias – Two Storm-Related Deaths Reported

Reuters reported Saturday that two people had died in Florida and Alabama in incidents involving falling trees.

Emergency officials reported the deaths as they continued evaluating storm damage and hazardous conditions.

Falling trees pose a significant danger during hurricanes because strong winds can break large branches, uproot trees, and damage structures.

Heavy rainfall can further increase the danger by saturating the ground and weakening tree root systems.

Risks can continue after the strongest winds pass, especially where trees are damaged or power lines remain down.

The two reported deaths represent information available in Reuters’ Saturday coverage. Authorities may revise casualty figures as additional assessments are completed.

Hurricane Isaias – Alabama Faces Flooding and Road Closures

After making landfall in Florida, Isaias moved northward through Alabama.

The National Hurricane Center reported that the storm weakened rapidly as strong vertical wind shear disrupted its circulation.

By 10 p.m. CDT Friday, approximately 90 minutes after landfall, maximum sustained winds had decreased to 90 mph.

Despite the weakening, the center warned that damaging gusts could continue affecting inland communities.

By early Saturday, Isaias had weakened into a post-tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph.

The storm’s classification changed, but the threat from flooding and severe weather remained.

Parts of southern Alabama experienced flooding, while fallen trees and power lines created dangerous road conditions.

Mobile officials reported downed trees and electrical infrastructure.

In Houston County, southeastern Alabama, authorities closed roads due to storm-related hazards.

The county also faced flash flood warnings.

These conditions showed how a hurricane can keep disrupting communities far from its original landfall.

Hurricane Isaias – Flash Flooding Threat Continues Across Southeast

The National Hurricane Center warned that Isaias could produce substantial rainfall across the Southeast through the weekend.

Its Friday night advisory forecast 4 to 8 inches of rainfall across southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, Florida’s Big Bend region and southwestern Georgia.

Localized totals of up to 15 inches were possible, particularly in areas experiencing persistent rain bands.

Across much of the rest of the Southeast, rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches were forecast, with higher amounts possible locally.

These figures were forecasts, not rainfall totals already recorded.

The center warned of possible flash flooding, urban flooding and river flooding across the affected region.

Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, flood low-lying roads and cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Floodwater may also conceal damaged pavement, submerged vehicles and electrical hazards.

The National Hurricane Center warned that landslides were possible in portions of the southern Appalachian Mountains.

As Isaias moved farther inland, its rainfall threat was expected to extend into the Tennessee Valley.

Although the hurricane’s winds weakened substantially after landfall, flooding remained one of the most serious continuing hazards.

Hurricane Isaias – Tornado Threat Extends Into Georgia and Carolinas

Forecasters also warned that Isaias could produce tornadoes within its rain bands.

The National Hurricane Center identified portions of the Florida Panhandle, Georgia and the Carolinas as areas facing a potential tornado threat as the system moved inland.

Tropical cyclones can produce tornadoes well away from their centers, sometimes in communities that experience relatively limited sustained winds from the larger storm.

These tornadoes can develop rapidly and may create additional dangers in areas already experiencing power outages, flooding, and blocked roads.

Residents in affected communities were encouraged to monitor National Weather Service warnings and follow instructions from local emergency management officials.

The possibility of additional severe weather also complicated efforts to clear debris and restore electrical service.

Hurricane Isaias – Emergency Response and Recovery Operations

Florida and Alabama received federal emergency declarations to support preparations and response operations, Reuters said.

The declarations made federal resources available to assist affected states.

Florida officials mobilized emergency personnel, utility workers, and other resources before the hurricane reached the coastline.

Gov. DeSantis said restoring electricity was a priority as officials began assessing the damage Saturday.

He also warned that flooding and other dangerous conditions could persist after the storm moved away.

Some highways, bridges and airports began reopening as authorities determined whether they could be used safely.

However, damaged electrical infrastructure, fallen trees, and flooded roads continued to create obstacles in some communities.

Recovery operations required coordination among utility companies, transportation departments, emergency management agencies and local governments.

The full extent of the damage was not known immediately on Saturday.

Hurricane Isaias – Transportation and Businesses Disrupted

Hurricane Isaias disrupted travel and commercial activity throughout portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

The Associated Press reported that flights were canceled at several Florida Panhandle airports Friday, including operations at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.

Flooding and fallen trees also affected ground transportation.

In coastal communities, strong winds damaged buildings and left debris scattered across roads and residential neighborhoods.

Businesses dependent on electricity, transportation, and reliable communications faced operational interruptions.

Restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, and other establishments can experience significant disruptions even when their buildings escape major structural damage.

Florida’s Emerald Coast is an important tourism destination, making transportation access and restoring essential services major concerns for the local economy.

However, comprehensive estimates of the hurricane’s economic losses were not available in the initial Saturday reporting.

The eventual cost will depend on property damage assessments, infrastructure repairs, business interruptions, and insurance claims.

Hurricane Isaias – Gulf Energy Operations Affected

The hurricane also affected offshore oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Energy companies took precautionary measures ahead of the storm, including temporarily removing personnel from offshore facilities.

Reuters reported Saturday that Shell began returning personnel to several Gulf oil and gas assets after the hurricane moved inland.

The return of workers and the resumption of normal operations depend on safety inspections and infrastructure conditions.

The initial reporting did not establish the storm’s final impact on regional fuel supplies or consumer energy prices.

Hurricane Isaias – First Atlantic Hurricane of 2026

Isaias was the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season, developing unusually late in the annual tropical weather cycle.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30.

Although hurricane activity generally peaks earlier in the season, dangerous storms can still develop during October and November.

Before making landfall, Isaias had strengthened to Category 3 intensity over the Gulf.

The storm weakened to Category 2 before crossing the Florida coastline Friday evening.

Its rapid weakening after landfall did not eliminate the danger from flooding, damaging gusts and possible tornadoes.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale measures hurricanes according to their maximum sustained winds. It does not directly measure rainfall, storm surge, or flooding hazards.

Consequently, a hurricane’s wind classification alone does not describe the full range of dangers it can produce.

Hurricane Isaias – Recovery Continues Across the Southeast

By Saturday, emergency officials and utility companies were assessing damage and beginning to restore essential services across Florida, Alabama, and Georgia.

Restoring electricity, reopening roads, removing fallen trees and inspecting damaged buildings remained immediate priorities.

Residents returning to affected properties faced hazards from downed electrical lines, unstable trees, floodwater and damaged structures.

The National Weather Service advises motorists to avoid driving through flooded roads because water depth and road conditions may be difficult to determine.

Operate portable generators outdoors and away from buildings because of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The full extent of Hurricane Isaias’ damage was not yet established Saturday.

The Associated Press reported more than 911,000 electricity customers without power across Florida, Alabama and Georgia early in the day, while Reuters reported two storm-related deaths.

Both figures represented information available during the developing emergency and remained subject to updates.

Although Isaias weakened rapidly after striking Florida’s Gulf Coast, its effects continued across several states, leaving communities facing extensive power outages, damaged infrastructure and ongoing flooding threats.

For residents across the Southeast, immediate priorities remained personal safety, restoring essential services, and recovering from the hurricane’s destructive effects.

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