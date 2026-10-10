Dallas Sues to Withhold Officials’ Flight Records

DALLAS, TX – October 10, 2026 (STL.News) The city of Dallas has sued the Texas Attorney General’s Office over public access to airline travel records involving Mayor Eric Johnson and members of the Dallas City Council, according to The Dallas Morning News and D Magazine.

The legal challenges involve records requested for 2024 and 2025, including information about expenses associated with official travel. The city released some records but withheld others after the attorney general’s office directed disclosure, according to D Magazine’s August 4 report.

The dispute centers on whether a provision of the Texas Transportation Code protects the requested travel information from public disclosure.

Dallas has argued that the provision applies to the records. The attorney general’s office disagreed, according to the published reporting.

The controversy raises questions about government transparency, public spending, and residents’ ability to obtain information about travel undertaken by elected officials.

Dallas Challenges Disclosure of Travel Records

The Dallas Morning News requested records of travel by Mayor Johnson and City Council members in 2024 and 2025, including expenses.

According to D Magazine, the city provided some of the requested information but withheld additional material.

After the attorney general’s office directed the release of the disputed records, Dallas challenged the disclosure decisions through litigation.

The reporting also identified disputes over records related to Johnson’s trip to Montreal and an international trip taken by Council Member Jesse Moreno.

The lawsuits ask whether Texas law requires the release of the requested information.

They do not establish that any official’s travel was unauthorized or that public funds were improperly spent.

However, records documenting official travel can help residents examine how the municipality uses resources.

Depending on what documents are maintained, travel records may identify destinations, dates, expenses, and other details related to government business.

That information can help the public evaluate spending and determine whether expenditures were consistent with established municipal policies.

Texas Transportation Law at Center of Dispute

The city’s legal argument relies on a provision of the Texas Transportation Code.

D Magazine reported that Dallas cited the provision to withhold the requested information.

The attorney general’s office determined that the provision did not apply to the records being sought, according to the report.

The disagreement illustrates how confidentiality provisions can become the subject of litigation when government agencies and public records requesters disagree over access to information.

Texas law generally makes government records available to the public unless a recognized exception or confidentiality provision applies.

The Texas Public Information Act, contained in Chapter 552 of the Texas Government Code, establishes procedures for requesting government information and resolving disputes over disclosure.

When a government agency believes requested information is protected, it may be required to seek a decision from the attorney general’s office.

If the attorney general determines that information must be released, the governmental body may challenge that decision through the courts.

Under Section 552.324 of the Texas Government Code, a governmental body seeking to withhold information must file its challenge against the attorney general in a Travis County district court.

The statute generally requires the governmental body to file the lawsuit within 30 calendar days after it receives the disclosure decision.

The attorney general’s published guidance also explains that a governmental body cannot simply request reconsideration of an open records ruling.

The court challenge is the legal mechanism for contesting the decision.

Consequently, filing a lawsuit does not establish that a government agency has violated the Public Information Act.

The legal question is whether the claimed confidentiality provision applies to the particular records requested.

Council Member Calls for Greater Transparency

The city’s position has also drawn disagreement from within Dallas government.

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn called for the release of the disputed records and proposed making official travel information routinely available to the public.

According to D Magazine, Mendelsohn sent a letter to City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert and interim City Attorney Bert Vandenberg requesting that the city comply with the attorney general’s disclosure direction.

She also asked Mayor Johnson to direct the City Council’s Ad Hoc Committee on Administrative Affairs to consider a policy requiring the city to publish travel records involving elected officials and city employees on its website.

In her letter, Mendelsohn wrote:

“Transparency should not depend on a public information request.”

She argued that making travel records routinely available would strengthen public trust, promote accountability and demonstrate the city’s commitment to open government.

Her proposal would let residents and journalists review official travel information without submitting a separate request each time they wanted records.

The proposal is distinct from the litigation over the airline records.

It concerns whether Dallas should voluntarily publish legally disclosable information as part of its regular government reporting practices.

Any such policy would still need to comply with state-law confidentiality requirements.

Budget Pressures Increase Interest in Spending

The travel-records controversy emerged during a period of financial pressure for Dallas city government.

D Magazine’s August report discussed the dispute in the context of municipal budget preparations and employee furloughs.

Financial constraints can increase public interest in how local governments allocate resources.

Official travel may serve legitimate municipal purposes, including economic development, professional training, conferences, and meetings with other government agencies.

Such activities can benefit a city, but they may also involve expenditures that residents want to examine.

Airfare is only one potential component of official travel spending.

Hotel accommodations, ground transportation, meals, conference registration fees, and reimbursements can contribute to a trip’s total cost.

A complete evaluation of travel expenses requires information about the purpose of individual trips, the amounts spent, and the policies governing approval of those expenses.

The reporting reviewed for this article does not establish that the disputed travel expenses were unauthorized or improper.

The immediate controversy concerns the public’s ability to obtain the withheld information.

What the Texas Public Information Act Requires

The Texas Public Information Act establishes a general right of access to records maintained by government agencies in connection with official business.

The law recognizes exceptions and confidentiality protections for certain categories of information.

Government agencies must follow statutory procedures when they believe they should withhold requested records.

The attorney general’s office reviews many of those disputes and issues decisions concerning disclosure.

When a ruling requires release of information, the governmental body must take the next step required by law.

The attorney general’s guidance explains that a governmental body may release the records, arrange for their inspection, or notify the requester that it intends to challenge the ruling in court.

If the governmental body does not challenge the ruling within the statutory period, it must comply with the disclosure decision.

These procedures balance public access with legally recognized confidentiality protections.

The Dallas dispute concerns whether the city’s cited transportation-related provision provides a valid basis for withholding the requested airline information.

Why Government Travel Records Matter

Official travel records can show how elected officials and government administrators conduct public business.

Depending on the documents maintained, they may identify destinations, travel dates, ticket costs, and related expenses.

When combined with expense reports and official schedules, travel records can help establish the purposes and costs of government trips.

Residents may want to know whether officials traveled for conferences, economic development activities, government meetings, or other municipal purposes.

They may also seek information about how travel expenses were approved and whether spending complied with city policies.

Access to documentation lets them examine those questions using records rather than assumptions.

At the same time, public information laws recognize that some information may be protected from disclosure.

The public’s interest in government spending does not necessarily require releasing every detail in an airline reservation.

The legal question is whether the particular records Dallas seeks to withhold qualify for protection under the applicable law.

Dispute Raises Broader Transparency Questions

The controversy presents two related but distinct issues.

First, whether Dallas has a valid legal basis for withholding the requested airline information.

The second is whether the city should routinely publish legally disclosable travel records without requiring residents to submit individual public information requests.

The lawsuits address the first issue.

Mendelsohn’s proposed disclosure policy addresses the second.

A routine travel-reporting system could make information about government expenditures easier to obtain while reducing the need for repeated records requests.

Such a policy would remain subject to statutory confidentiality requirements.

For Dallas taxpayers, the dispute highlights the importance of access to information documenting official government activities and expenditures.

The Texas Public Information Act provides a framework for obtaining that information while protecting records that state law makes confidential.

Dallas’ legal challenges concern how those protections apply to airline travel information involving elected officials.

The controversy has brought renewed attention to the relationship between government transparency, public spending, and the legal limits of disclosure.

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