Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host Investor Day on Feb. 18

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (STL.News) Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) invites investors and the general public to listen to a live webcast of its 2020 Investor Day presentation, which will begin at 8 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 18. The event will feature presentations on the company’s performance and strategic objectives by members of the senior leadership team.

The webcast will be accessible via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website: www.huntingtoningalls.com. Replays will be available on the website for a limited time.