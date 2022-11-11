Hunt dismisses Kwarteng’s claim that mini-budget not to blame for state of UK finances – UK politics live

Good morning. We’ve got less than a week to go now until the autumn statement – in effect, the second budget of the autumn – and already a blame game has broken out in the Conservative party about who is responsible for the massive spending cuts and tax rises the nation is about to face.In an interview with Talk TV last night, his first since he was sacked as chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, rejected claims that his mini-budget was primarily to blame. When it was put to him that Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the new chancellor, were going to blame him for all the problems, Kwarteng replied:You know, the only thing that they could possibly blame us for is the interest rates and interest rates have come down and the gilt rates have come down. The black hole and structural problems are already there. I mean, it wasn’t that the national debt was created by Liz Truss’s 44 days in government.When he was challenged again, Kwarteng even questioned whether it was right to talk about a black hole in the first place. He said:The national debt wasn’t radically changed by Liz Truss … There isn’t a black hole and the interest rates and the gilt rate funding the debt is exactly the same as it was before the mini-budget. So the black hole hasn’t been caused by the mini budget. It’s something that Jeremy and Rishi and their officials are going to have to tackle on their own regardless of what happened in the budget.But Hunt does not accept this. He was asked about Kwarteng’s claim in an interview with Sky News this morning, and he replied:All I would say is that when we produced a fiscal statement that didn’t show how we were going to bring our debts down over the medium term, the markets reacted very badly and so we have learned that you can’t fund either spending or borrowing without showing how you are going to pay for it and that is what I will do.Hunt did not engage with Kwarteng’s specific argument, but he was clearly implying that his predecessor was at fault.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt responds to comments made by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, saying: ‘we’ve learnt that you can’t fund spending or borrowing without showing how you’ll pay for it – and that’s what I’ll do’.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3? Sky 501, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/sZxs2VF42E— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 11, 2022

Hunt was giving an interview to respond to this morning’s growth figures showing the economy shrank by 0.2% in the third quarter of the year. Larry Elliott and Richard Partington have the full story here.And Graeme Wearden has more on the business live blog.Parliament is not sitting today, and there is not much in the diary. But Keir Starmer is visiting veterans in north London, and Michael Gove, the levelling up secretary, is due to hold a press conference at around 12.45pm at the end of the British-Irish Council summit.I try to monitor the comments below the line (BTL) but it is impossible to read them all. If you have a direct question, do include “Andrew” in it somewhere and I’m more likely to find it. I do try to answer questions and, if they are of general interest, I will post the question and reply above the line (ATL), although I can’t promise to do this for everyone.If you want to attract my attention quickly, it is probably better to use Twitter. I’m on @AndrewSparrow.Alternatively, you can email me at andrew.sparrow@theguardian.com