BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government could decide on fresh price caps on foodstuffs within days to curb inflation, which could be about 25% by the end of the year where it may peak, Hungary’s Minister for Development Marton Nagy told Inforadio on Monday. Nagy said the economy could grow by more than 4.5% this year. He said October inflation — on which data is due this week — could edge up to around 21%.