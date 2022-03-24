Humana Completes Aggregate $750 Million Debt Offering

LOUISVILLE, KY (STL.News) Humana Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: HUM) announced Thursday the completion of its public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of the company’s 3.700 percent senior notes, due 2029 (the “Senior Notes Offering”).

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offering will be approximately $741.1 million, after deducting underwriters’ discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under the company’s commercial paper program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC acted as active joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes Offering.

The Senior Notes Offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Senior Notes Offering was made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146 or by calling Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-866-718-1649. An electronic copy of the registration statement and prospectus supplement, together with the base prospectus, is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

