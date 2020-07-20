Humana and REACH Kidney Care Sign Care Coordination Services Agreement

For Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial Members in Four States

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) and REACH Kidney Care, a separate nonprofit affiliated with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. (DCI) focused on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) education and care management, today announced an agreement to provide kidney disease care coordination services to eligible Humana Medicare Advantage and Commercial members in Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The services are designed to help Humana members with kidney disease improve their health and quality of life through a more customized, integrated approach to care.

The collaboration, now in effect, is focused on early detection of CKD, slowing disease progression, and improving the patient experience by coordinating care in conjunction with a member’s primary care physician and nephrologist. REACH Kidney Care nurses, pharmacists, and dietitians will provide patient education about in-home treatment options, including home dialysis; and health and medication assessments.

“This partnership is part of Humana’s dedication to innovation, especially in meeting care challenges presented by the coronavirus. We’re committed to offering our members with kidney disease a modern, personalized strategy that provides synchronized care options,” said Amal Agarwal, M.D., Humana’s Vice President of Transformative Home Solutions. “This whole-person approach to treating chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease provides our members greater choice and flexibility in their care, including for some the option for in-home treatment.”

“We’re delighted to provide care management services through this agreement with Humana, as we mutually view each patient as an individual who deserves the best possible quality of life,” said Doug Johnson, M.D., DCI’s Vice Chairman of the Board and co-founder of REACH Kidney Care. “As a kidney health organization, we also share with Humana a devotion to changing the status quo and providing real solutions in caring for people with chronic kidney disease.”

It is estimated that in the United States, more than one in seven adults has CKD, with many unaware of their condition. Individuals with CKD have kidneys that cannot properly filter blood, causing waste and fluid levels that can be dangerously high. Management of CKD is complex, and failure to appropriately manage the condition may cause worsening health outcomes and considerable symptoms.

