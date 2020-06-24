HPD: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 7900 Blue Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and the wounding of two others at 7900 Blue Street about 10:25 p.m. on Monday (June 22).

Patrick Hewett, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other male victims, 34 and 32, were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeants J. Horn and C. Cegielski, Detectives J. Escobar and W. Gilbert and Officer J. Gardner reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a reported shooting at 6009 Eastland and found one of the victims on the front porch of the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers then observed a blood trail going from 6009 Eastland to a vacant lot at 7900 Blue Street. The second victim was found lying on the ground next to a Dodge Avenger. Mr. Hewitt was also found on the ground. Both men suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspects are described only as two unknown black males.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

