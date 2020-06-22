HPD: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 11431 North Freeway

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male that occurred at 11431 North Freeway (North Interstate 45) service road about 7:05 a.m. on Sunday (June 21).

The identity of the victim is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Officers A. Vinogradov and D. Crowder reported:

Officers responded to a shooting call at a parking lot at the above address and found the victim had been shot multiple times. Witnesses stated an unknown Hispanic male, in his early 20s, drove up in a dark-colored SUV and fired multiple shots at the victim. Paramedics pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

