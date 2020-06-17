HPD Investigating Shooting of Edward Woodson At 12600 Dunlap Street

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred at 12600 Dunlap Street about 4:55 p.m. on Monday (June 15).

The victim, Edward Woodson, 45, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer C. Brannen reported:

Mr. Woodson was at home at the above address when he was approached by his son’s girlfriend and an unknown male. The unknown male then shot Woodson, who was standing in his apartment doorway. The girlfriend and suspect then fled the scene. While walking way, the girlfriend advised a witness to call police.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

