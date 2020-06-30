HPD Investigating Into Shooting on Robert Johnson At 2859 Reed Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man at 2859 Reed Road #120 about 9:40 a.m. last Friday (June 26).

The victim, Robert Johnson, 60, was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening wounds.

HPD Major Assaults Detectives J. De La Torre and A. Carroll reported:

Mr. Johnson was inside his hotel room at the above address when he was shot by unknown suspects.

The suspects, described only as two black males and a black female, fled the scene in a dark gary Dodge Charger with white business decals on the rear doors and unknown Texas temporary license plates.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

