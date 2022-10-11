Finance

How do I keep political and social talk civil in the workplace? Ask HR

October 11, 2022
Hattie Francis

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.

When it comes to politics or social issues, the goal should be to foster understanding between colleagues.

USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest HR professional society and author of “Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor’s answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Question: I run a company with just under 200 employees. In recent years, many political and social discussions have made their way into our workplace, taking a toll on our morale. The George Floyd killing, Roe v. Wade last being overturned, the 2020 election, and school shootings have spawned extremely contentious interactions among our employees and even led to some disruptions in work. Some companies have banned certain topics among their employees or tried to remain neutral. Is this even realistic? How can we get out in front of some of the divisive topics without necessarily taking a side? – Avila