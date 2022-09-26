How Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Keeps Building In The Bear Market – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

September 26, 2022
Alexander Graham

It’s no secret that the bitcoin bear market is bad right now. According to some metrics, it’s one of the worst downturns in Bitcoin’s young history. And few sectors of the Bitcoin economy are as harshly affected by current market conditions than miners. But bear markets are precisely when mining winners are separated from losers: The agile and smart teams build and survive as the overleveraged and unprepared teams fall prey to an adverse environment.

One company that has continued to grow, acquire and build through the bear market is CleanSpark, a publicly-traded bitcoin mining company based in Nevada. This article highlights some of the moves this team has made over the past several months, contextualized with a bit of the brutal state of the mining market, making CleanSpark’s planning and execution all the more impressive and notable.