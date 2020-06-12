Houston TX, Police Investigating Male Found Deceased At Commerce St.

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston Police are awaiting autopsy results in the death of a male found at 1000 Commerce Street about 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10).

The identity and cause of death of the male are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives A. Henderson and E. Rossow reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a meet-the-firefighter call at the above address and found a deceased male who had been floating in the bayou. Houston Fire Department personnel recovered the body.

Witnesses had reported seeing a person floating in the water and called 9-1-1.

The investigation is pending the male’s cause of death.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

