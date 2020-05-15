Houston, TX Police Investigate Fatal Shooting

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 2800 Post Oak Boulevard about 4 p.m. on Wednesday (May 13).

The identity of the victim, 30, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detectives A. Henderson and E. Rossow reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address and found evidence a shooting had occurred, but no victim at the scene. Officers were later informed the victim was located Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital where he had been pronounced deceased. According to witnesses, three male suspects fled the scene on foot heading westbound on West Alabama Street.

It is believed a physical altercation occurred inside the shopping mall nearby prior to the shooting outside the mall.

The suspects are described only as three black males.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.