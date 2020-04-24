Houston TX Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Thaddeus Townsel

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston, TX police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 8900 South Braeswood Boulevard about 10:30 a.m. on Thursday (April 23).

The victim is identified as Thaddeus Townsel, 25.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and A. Bock reported:

Mr. Townsel was standing in a parking lot in front of a convenience store at the above address when an unknown suspect ran up to him and fired multiple shots at close range. The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford truck. HFD paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Townsel deceased.

At this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.