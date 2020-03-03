Houston, TX News: Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 4101 West Orem Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 4101 West Orem Drive about 8:05 p.m. on Saturday (Feb. 29).

The identity of the victim, 18, is pending notification to family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detective J. Stroble reported:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 12800 block of Hiram Clarke Road and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses stated the shooting occurred at 4100 West Orem Drive and the victim was then transported to Hiram Clarke Road, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect(s) fled in an unknown direction in an unknown sedan. Witnesses stated the shooting may have been related to a narcotics transaction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.