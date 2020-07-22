Houston Police’s Investigation Into Shooting At 8435 Winkler Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of two men at 8435 Winkler Drive about 2 a.m. today (July 21).

The victims, Ethan Munoz, 20, and Freddy Canales, 27, were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening wounds.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives C. Bowling and B. Godoy reported:

Messrs. Munoz and Canales were drinking beer in an apartment complex parking lot at the above address when they were approached by a male suspect. The suspect asked if the two men wanted to buy drugs, which they declined. The suspect started to leave and the three began to argue. The suspect then produced a gun and fired several rounds into the ground and in the direction of the victims. Both were struck in the legs. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.