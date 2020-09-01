Houston Police Investigation Into Fatal Crash At 4000 Pinemont Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 4000 Pinemont Drive that occurred about 4:45 p.m. last Friday (August 28).

The identity of the female driver, 37, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Reinoso and Officer M. Burton reported:

The victim was driving a gray Ford Mustang westbound near the above address when she failed to stay in a single lane and crossed over into the oncoming traffic in the eastbound lanes. The Mustang struck a red Subaru Outback head on. The impact caused the Subaru to strike a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck.

The victim was transported by paramedics to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The female passenger in the Mustang, 49, suffered minor injuries and was also transported by paramedics to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest Hospital. The drivers of the other vehicles, a male, 24, and a female 21, were not injured.

