Houston Police Investigating Into Stabbing of Giovanni Moctezuma At 900 South Gessner Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the stabbing of a man that occurred at 900 South Gessner Road about 5:55 p.m. on Sunday (August 23).

The victim, Giovanni Moctezuma, 18, was transported to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer J. Montalvo reported:

Mr. Moctezuma gave a family member (suspect) a ride to a shopping center at the above address. Once they parked in the garage, the suspect stabbed Moctzuma multiple times. Moctezuma fled into the store and collapsed. The suspect fled the scene in Moctezuma’s vehicle.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Moctezuma to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

