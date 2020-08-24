Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on Jayden Patcha At 2000 West Little York Road

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a male and the wounding of another at 2000 West Little York about 1:30 a.m. today.

One victim, Jayden Patcha, 18, was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition. A second male, 18, was treated and released at the scene.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers A. Ferrell and J. Roberts reported:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the above address. The victims had met the suspect in a parking lot to exchange an item. When the suspects, described only as three unknown males, arrived they shot Mr. Patcha and assaulted the other male. The suspects then stole a backpack out of the back seat of Patcha’s car and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Patcha suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The other male suffered bruises to his neck.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE