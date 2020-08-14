Houston Police Investigating Into Shooting on James Shields At 7700 Creekbend Drive

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a man that occurred at 7700 Creekbend Drive about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday (August 13).

The victim, James Shields, 18, was transported to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening wounds.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officers B. Salazar and B. Godoy reported:

Mr. Shields was with two other males in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the above address when a suspect fired shots at the group, striking Shields one time in the chest. The shooting may have been a result of an earlier altercation between the suspect and one of the males. Paramedics transported Shields to the hospital.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

